At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HOME. KeyCorp reduced their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on At Home Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on At Home Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair cut shares of At Home Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Shares of HOME stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 39,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 270,106 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $2,676,750.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in At Home Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in At Home Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

