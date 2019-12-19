AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 7,950 ($104.58) in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

Shares of LON AZN traded up GBX 154 ($2.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,634 ($100.42). The company had a trading volume of 1,657,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion and a PE ratio of 47.89. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,360.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,935.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

