AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Stock Price Up 2.9%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO)’s share price rose 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.67), approximately 4,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.54).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 347.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33.

In other news, insider Christopher Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £139,500 ($183,504.34).

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

