Asian Mineral Resources (CVE:ASN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.89

Asian Mineral Resources Limited (CVE:ASN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 525284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35.

About Asian Mineral Resources (CVE:ASN)

Asian Mineral Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in Vietnam. It also extracts and processes nickel mineral deposits. The company produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Ban Phuc nickel mine located to the west of Hanoi in Son La province, northwestern Vietnam.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.