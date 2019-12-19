Asher Bearman Sells 400 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $70,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Asher Bearman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 149,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,166.67 and a beta of 1.67. Trupanion Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after buying an additional 100,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,603,000 after buying an additional 44,716 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,065,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 286,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 414,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

