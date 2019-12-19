Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Shares Down 1.4%

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.72 and last traded at $47.76, approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07.

About Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF)

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, and Overseas. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

