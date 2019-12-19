Arqma Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $18,541.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,195.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.01778069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.02606232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00554126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00661324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00052146 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014002 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 8,837,346 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,802 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.