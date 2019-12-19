Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007536 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

