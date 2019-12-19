Apex Market Capitalization Tops $979,977.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Apex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Apex has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $979,977.00 and approximately $39,051.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00021863 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004100 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,742,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, Bitbns and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.