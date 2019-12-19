Analyzing GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $11.67 billion 4.22 $3.09 billion N/A N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold N/A -333.95% 48.51% GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Thunder Mountain Gold and GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 1 2 1 0 2.00

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a consensus price target of $26.93, indicating a potential downside of 13.43%. Given GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which includes 78 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,560 acres situated in the Eureka-Battle Mountain mineralized gold trend in central Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, spare parts production, geological works, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company ‘Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

