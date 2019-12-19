Analysts Set Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Target Price at $23.70

Shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ternium and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. State Street Corp grew its position in Ternium by 81.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 200,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 3,117.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 183,675 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 66.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 143,992 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ternium by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 766,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ternium by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ternium stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,278. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. Ternium has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

