Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Price Target at $181.43

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.14 and its 200 day moving average is $185.74. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $201.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $672,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,655,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.