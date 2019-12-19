Analysts Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) PT at $38.17

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $38.80. 79,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,383. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 45.19%.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lazard by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

