Analysts Set Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT at $29.00

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.61. 667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,233. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

