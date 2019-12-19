Analysts Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Price Target at $9.85

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

AG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. 1,262,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,701. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 406,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

