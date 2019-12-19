Analysts Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Target Price at $39.37

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3,051.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,667,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,359,678. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

