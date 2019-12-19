Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $118.00

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.32.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $399,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,115 shares of company stock worth $7,616,360. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,880.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $118.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,575. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

