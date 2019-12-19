Analysts Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT at $2,169.18

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and forty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,169.18.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $1,786.23. 1,047,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,878. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,769.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,816.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,996 shares of company stock worth $17,496,550. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

