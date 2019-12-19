Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Severn Trent (SVT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Severn Trent (LON: SVT):

12/16/2019 – Severn Trent was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,300 ($30.26).

12/16/2019 – Severn Trent was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,050 ($26.97).

12/13/2019 – Severn Trent had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/5/2019 – Severn Trent was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.31).

12/4/2019 – Severn Trent had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Severn Trent had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Severn Trent had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/14/2019 – Severn Trent had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of Severn Trent stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,516 ($33.10). 852,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. Severn Trent Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,758 ($23.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,292.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,129.74.

Get Severn Trent Plc alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 40.03 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.