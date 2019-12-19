Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Severn Trent (SVT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Severn Trent (LON: SVT):
- 12/16/2019 – Severn Trent was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,300 ($30.26).
- 12/16/2019 – Severn Trent was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,050 ($26.97).
- 12/13/2019 – Severn Trent had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
- 12/5/2019 – Severn Trent was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.31).
- 12/4/2019 – Severn Trent had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2019 – Severn Trent had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on the stock.
- 11/15/2019 – Severn Trent had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 11/14/2019 – Severn Trent had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Shares of Severn Trent stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,516 ($33.10). 852,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. Severn Trent Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,758 ($23.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,292.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,129.74.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 40.03 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.
