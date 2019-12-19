Analysts Expect Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYX. TheStreet raised Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,304 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Systemax by 1,205.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Systemax by 203.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYX traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. Systemax has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

