Analysts Expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,573. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 152.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth $138,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

