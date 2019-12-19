Analysts Expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Hub Group posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Stephens set a $53.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $52.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Hub Group by 147.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

