Analysts Expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) to post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.53). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 562,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

