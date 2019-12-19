Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to announce sales of $770.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $795.10 million and the lowest is $741.50 million. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $676.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Anderson sold 13,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $1,040,865.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,546,935.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,675,275 shares of company stock valued at $401,301,937 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,449,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2,102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 716,605 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,742,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 647,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,493,000 after acquiring an additional 392,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,696,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 315,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $92.33.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

