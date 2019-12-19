Analysts Anticipate TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). TapImmune reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRKR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 419,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,775. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. TapImmune has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

