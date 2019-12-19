Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFY. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 116,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.37. 2,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.