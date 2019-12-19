Amon (AMN) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Amon has a market capitalization of $577,165.00 and approximately $617.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Amon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00184889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.01186742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120262 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,033,318 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.