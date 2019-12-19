Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $241.92. 92,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,552. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,190. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

