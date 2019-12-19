Ambrosus Hits Market Cap of $2.15 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $243,758.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gatecoin, Coinrail and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, Gatecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Kucoin, RightBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

