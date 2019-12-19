Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of Amarin stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.83. 10,834,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,435,552. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amarin has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amarin by 19.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 15.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 73.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 171,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 9,893.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

