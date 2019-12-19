Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Altagas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 172,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291. Altagas has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

