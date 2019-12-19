ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) to Issue $0.14 Annual Dividend

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1376 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

