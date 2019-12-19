Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.03, approximately 381,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 96,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $317.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 22.8% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 22.4% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

