Almeela (KZE) Price Tops $0.0811

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Almeela has a market cap of $302,696.00 and approximately $801.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Almeela has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Almeela token can now be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00001119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025707 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003944 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Token Profile

Almeela (CRYPTO:KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken . Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

