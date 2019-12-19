Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ALLT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,075. The company has a market cap of $291.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Allot Communications worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

