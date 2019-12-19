All Sports (SOC) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $120,569.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $10.39 and $13.77.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $459.76 or 0.06357727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002524 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $24.68, $33.94, $24.43, $50.98, $5.60, $10.39, $18.94, $7.50, $13.77 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.