Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $169.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $147.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.45.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,400. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $163.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,158,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,462 shares in the company, valued at $67,737,994.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,424,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

