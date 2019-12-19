Aladdin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Aladdin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BITKER, BitForex, TOPBTC and CoinBene. Aladdin has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,195.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.01778069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.02606232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00554126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00661324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00052146 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,348,504,650 tokens. Aladdin's official website is adncoin.com .

Aladdin's official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, TOPBTC and BITKER. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

