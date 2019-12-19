Aigang (AIX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $116.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 45.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Aigang token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded 51.3% lower against the dollar. Aigang has a total market cap of $17,816.00 and $116.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00037771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.93 or 0.06615228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00028375 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aigang (AIX) is a token. It launched on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network

Aigang can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

