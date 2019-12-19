Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $63.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. 8,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,370. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.27.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 403,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $12,499,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,777,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein acquired 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after buying an additional 50,908 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,649,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,819 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.