AgaveCoin Price Reaches $0.0427 on Major Exchanges (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. AgaveCoin has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and $11,832.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AgaveCoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One AgaveCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AgaveCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00184956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.01188048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120526 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AgaveCoin Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org . AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AgaveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AgaveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.