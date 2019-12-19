Aeron Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Aeron has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX, Kucoin and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, Mercatox, Coinrail, IDEX, Kuna, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Kucoin, IDAX, Bit-Z and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

