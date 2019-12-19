Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Set at C$26.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.29.

Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.96. 108,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.66. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$16.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.27%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

