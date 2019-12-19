AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.17. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 2,250 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.