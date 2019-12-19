ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Shares Down 1.5%

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €2.61 ($3.03) and last traded at €2.61 ($3.03), approximately 16,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €2.65 ($3.08).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €2.62 and a 200 day moving average of €2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 million and a P/E ratio of 98.28.

ad pepper media International Company Profile (ETR:APM)

ad pepper media International N.V., through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: ad pepper media, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper media segment provides performance marketing agency services specializing in lead generation.

