Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.68-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.96 million.Actuant also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.68-0.81 EPS.

EPAC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 10,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,495. Actuant has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

