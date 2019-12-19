ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $275.88 million, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ACM Research by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 436.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth $134,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.