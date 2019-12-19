Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACSO. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Accesso Technology Group from GBX 1,435 ($18.88) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Accesso Technology Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

LON:ACSO traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 515 ($6.77). The company had a trading volume of 103,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,101. Accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 498.40 ($6.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,700 ($22.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. The firm has a market cap of $141.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 548.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 752.01.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

