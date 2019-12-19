Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.92

Shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $8.52. Absolute Software shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 14,918 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

About Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

