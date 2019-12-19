A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Down 0.3%

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$38.91 and last traded at C$39.02, 13,702 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 18,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.14.

Separately, Laurentian raised A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $551.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.